The Backyard Orchards program, originally scheduled for March 21, has been re-scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the extension office in Emporia. There will also be an outdoor tree planting demonstration, weather permitting, at a location within walking distance from the office, 105 Oak St. Emporia.
This is a free program and will be beneficial to those of you interested in planting fruit trees for the first time or for those who wish to learn more about taking care of the fruit trees you have. We will have a few giveaways, including an apple tree. So, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn about fruit tree care and maybe go home with a new apple tree.
Please register by Oct. 7. Call 434-348-4223, or email Sara Rutherford directly at srutherford@vt.edu.
The attached flyer has more details about what to expect and heath guidelines and restrictions to be followed during the program.
