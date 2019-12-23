Beta Sigma Phi brought happiness to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center residents through merrily caroling on Dec. 10.
Janice Palmer, Beta Sigma Phi historian, said the chapter gathered to sing carols for those who cannot go out.
Carol singing was one of the chapter’s service projects for the year.
“We’ve got several projects going on, but we wanted to spread some Christmas cheer,” Palmer said.
Suzanne Franklin, the recording secretary, hopes to bring joy to the residents at the Center.
“We’re going to try and make a joyful noise to some folks and hopefully put some smiles on some faces. Hopefully folks will sing along with us,” Franklin said.
Janet White, the regional director of operations at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation, said Beta Sigma Phi called the Center and asked if they could come sing carols.
“It’s great for the residents because they can’t go out and do things like everybody else. It’s nice that people can come in and bring Christmas to them,” White said.
Christmas caroling took place at 5:30 p.m.
