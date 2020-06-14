COVID 19 has affected all of us in a way no one could have ever imagined. Jan. 1, 2020, no one expected that less than three months later, life would be as it is today. Children can’t go to school, there are no Sunday morning church services. You can’t hang out with family and friends.
The one positive thing that has come about due to COVID-19 is clubs, organizations, businesses, and individuals are reaching out to show love and appreciation to those on the front line. People like Carolyn Carey.
She has made it her mission to show gratitude at least once a month to the front-liners that may not be as apparent as health care workers, to name a few. City maintenance workers, City Sheriff Keith Prince, and his staff, animal control staff and many others.
Carey says she will continue to reach out to individuals that may have been unintentionally overlooked who continue to offer vital service during this pandemic.
“Let us also not forget our children and parents and the trauma they are experiencing during this time of adversity,” Carey said. “Call a child or a parent just to ask how they are doing. If we ever needed that village, we need it now.”
COVID-19 has created an atmosphere of anxiety, sadness, grief, and fear of the unknown. It has also made some of us realize that life as we have always known it is not a given. Let us begin if we have not already to stop taking life for granted. Instead, live each day as if it is your last. Call a friend, a family member, a co-worker, reach out to a child and give them a word of encouragement. Stop putting off for tomorrow what you can do today. COVID-19 has shown us if we did not already know, tomorrow may never show.
