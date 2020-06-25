Every year July 4 fireworks events are easy to find in Southside Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina — except this year.
Cancellations of fireworks displays leave the region short of the annual celebration of our nation’s birthday. Still, the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a 9 p.m. fireworks show on July 4.
“During the past few months, we have appreciated all of the sacrifices that this community has made to keep us safe during this pandemic, Nancy Rose, executive director of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce said. “For the safety of our citizens, we will not be able to provide the live music and entertainment this year as we have done in the past. We will however join the community in celebrating the birth of our nation with our annual fireworks display to begin at approximately 9 p.m. We encourage everyone to view the fireworks from various points in and around the City of Emporia while observing the current social distancing guidelines. We thank and love this community, and want to give special thanks to the City of Emporia and Greensville County. We could not fulfill our mission to promote all businesses without the strategic support of these partners.”
The celebration of our nation’s 244th birthday with fireworks will be different in Emporia-Greensville this year. Still, unlike many localities, Emporia-Greensville will have fireworks.
