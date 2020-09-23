Employers and job seekers can interact from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Veterans Memorial Park.
The April 2 job fair scheduled at the Golden Leaf Commons was canceled due to the pandemic. The bi-annual event was successful last fall.
“We had 55 employers, 400 job seekers and 250 people found employment,” Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center, said.
Event organizers are recruiting employers with positions to fill at their businesses and organizations. For information about the job fair and company registration forms, call Pearson at (804) 445-5710. The registration deadline is Wednesday.
A completed registration guarantees a vendor location, on-site interview area, and free company advertising. Send the completed forms by email to suzannedtaylor57@yahoo.com, or sherry@jobshopinc.com. Social distancing, face coverings, and COVID-19 screening will be required.
Sponsors of the Sept. 29 job fair are the Assistance Center, Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services, Virginia Employment Commission, and Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce.
During past regional job fairs in Emporia, job seekers searching for a career in the medical field, law enforcement, education, truck driver, armed forces, manufacturing, and other professions had plenty of options to apply for employment. Be prepared to complete applications, meet with employers, and for on-site interviews.
Dress for success and bring your resume.
