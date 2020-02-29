Greensville County is celebrating Black History Month during February thanks to a resolution passed at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 18.
Past African American residents in Greensville County including Dr. Charles Drew, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and many others were instrumental in initiating scholarly studies of African American history.
“The late Garland P. Faison was the first African American to hold elected office in Greensville County, first as justice of the peace and then as a member of the Board of Supervisors for 20 years where he was dedicated to improving conditions in the County for all citizens,” Belinda Astrop, Greensville County Board of Supervisors chair, said. The supervisors meet again at 7 p.m. Monday.
Agreement deferred
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors deferred an agreement between Greensville County and Hurt & Proffitt Inc for the provision of WebGIS Services until June 2020.
The current contract stands the length of time where the old contract expired to the first of the fiscal year.
“In May and June we will actually circulate RFP’s for the procurement of a new farm to handle these services, so we can defer this item,” Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson said.
Water & sewer resolved
The Waiver of Water and Sewer Service Charges matter brought to the Greenville County Board of Supervisors previously was resolved internally. The family does not wish to speak to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
No action was requested of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors at their 7 p.m. Feb. 18 meeting..
Commented
