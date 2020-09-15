The City of Emporia received and additional $466,418 in CARES Act funding for direct costs related to the COVID-19 response in the municipality.
The revenue will assists City leaders in purchasing more personal protection equipment, construction of a COVID-19 testing and equipment storage site, and teleworking equipment. The Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association is scheduled to receive funding for bleachers to help the organization with its social distancing policies.
“Federal guidance indicates that COVID Relief Funds can only be used for the direct costs associated with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be used to make up for revenue shortfalls,” City Manager William Johnson said.
The City will spend $70,000 to assist with internet access for Greensville County Public Schools. The access was proposed initially to go to the Farmers Market. Councilmember Yolanda Hines successfully pushed to get the Meherrin River Park added to the hotspot sites for wifi access. She said the EGRA complex would allow more students to get access to the internet.
City leaders spent $186,027 on COVID-19 relief. Mayor Mary Person and the City Council approved a $100,000 grant for the Emporia Economic Development Authority. Twenty-one small businesses are recipients of previous COVID-19 Relief funding. The majority of the small businesses receiving awards have less than six employees.
“A total of 34 applications were received with 21 small businesses awarded funding, and 10 pending based on incomplete application data,” Johnson said. “Of the total applications, two were not eligible and only one is awaiting additional funding. The average amount is $4,519.”
Public Safety accounts for $69,092.15 spent by the City. Personal Protection Equipment and technology purchases are part of public safety spending.
An additional $52,050 in CARES Act funding will be allotted to the general registrar’s office to assist in the Nov. 3 election.
The City Council meets next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the City’s municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.