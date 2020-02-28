On Thursday February 27, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that there was an unresponsive person laying face down on a ditch bank in the south end area of Rolling Acres Road located in Skippers, Virginia.
Upon arrival it was determined that the person was deceased. Foul play is suspected in this incident. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone that may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary yesterday in the area mentioned above.
Please contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200 or the Emporia/ Greensville crime line at 434-634-1111. Information provided can be remained anonymous.
