The Emporia Farmers Market reopened with new rules set forth by the Governor’s Office to keep patrons safe from COVID-19.
Beverley Hawthorne, community and economic development manager for the City of Emporia, said patrons should not serve themselves; vendors choose and bag patrons’ produce. Vendors must wear face masks and gloves when serving patrons. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and keep a 6-foot distance between themselves. Farmers’ stands must be 6 to 10 feet from each other. Sanitizers are available and flat surfaces are cleaned.
Patrons should park near the U.S. Postal Service. The parking spaces near the Meherrin River will be used for overflow parking. Patrons must enter the farmers market through the entrance facing the U.S. Postal Service and exit facing the Meherrin River. Watch signs for parking and where to enter the farmers market when arriving. Please follow the arrows for travel through the market.
“If we start trying to go two different ways in the middle of there (the farmers market), you’re going to get too close and run out of space,” Hawthorne said.
Vendors will serve customers through the middle of the farmers market, so patrons should not park or go up to vendors in front of the farmers market.
The Emporia Farmers Market offers fresh foods generally grown within 50 miles. No one should touch the produce being sold but the farmers.
This year five or six farmers signed up to sell produce. Products sold at the farmers market depends on the season. Vegetables and fruits are sold at this time as well as breads, jams and jellies made by local vendors.
Hawthorne asked community members to support the local economy by shopping at the farmers market.
“You support the farmers. Their money is going to go back into the community, it’s not going to go to Raleigh or Richmond or wherever. The local farmers spend money here,” Hawthorne said.
The Emporia Farmers Market is open Monday through Saturday during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 107 South Main St., Emporia. Farmers choose when to be present, but most should be available on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Please see the City’s website for Executive Order 65, which addresses the Farmers Market rules.
