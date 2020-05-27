With the deadline to have an FY20-21 budget a month and a half away, the Emporia City Council discussed the budget during last week’s ZOOM session.
The majority of budget work is complete, but local revenue share funding for Greensville County Schools and Registrar’s Office funding increases took center stage.
Leaders of Greensville County Public Schools are asking for nearly $11 million in local funding. City leaders recommended $3.475 million in financing from Emporia for FY20-21.
The Emporia Registrar’s Office is seeking a $40,000 increase to cover elections costs. Councilman Woody Harris said he could see upgrade needs, but expressed skepticism. He said the state’s electoral board wanted new machines that were not as efficient due to fear of voting machines being hacked. He said the devices were not connected to the internet.
City Manager William Johnson said he would attempt to have GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans and Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall speak to the City Council during an upcoming budget hearing.
