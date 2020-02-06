America went into critical need on Jan. 6, which means less than three days of O-Blood Type remain on shelves.
The nation is 50,000 units short because of flu season and harsh weather.
“We are asking and pleading for everyone to please consider donating so we can get this stocked back up on the shelves,” Marla Watson, an account representative in donor recruitment for the American Red Cross and Biomedical Services, said.
To find a American Red Cross Blood Drive near you visit redcrossblood.org. People can find an upcoming blood drive near them by putting their ZIP code in the Find a Blood Drive search bar.
At an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Jan. 22 in Emporia, Virginia, Donnie Clements, the blood drive program leader in Greensville-Emporia, received his 35 gallon pin and said every gallon is a milestone.
“I’m just going to keep going until I can’t go anymore,” Clements said.
Emporia’s American Red Cross Blood Drive is a finely tuned machine because of Clements and his volunteers.
“This is a really beautiful drive for so many reasons. They have so many volunteers, they have a refreshment center set up with light snacks,” Watson said.
Most donation sites work out of a bloodmobile, but Emporia’s is run out of First Presbyterian Church in Emporia, Virginia.
Donnie and his volunteers are dedicated to blood donation.
“Don’t you feel it when you come in? It’s just so friendly and loving and hospitable here,” Watson said.
Watson organizes drives in her region, which spans from Chesterfield County, Virginia to the North Carolina border. Her region is about a two hour span.
Blood Drives happen 364 days a year in the nation. The only day a Blood Drive does not take place is Christmas Day. Watson said every two seconds someone needs blood in the U.S.
