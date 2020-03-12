Mayor Melanie Wilson is excited about all the projects that took place in 2019 and even more excited about 2020 after the awesome year the Town of Jarratt had in 2019.
The administration of the Town of Jarratt has been working hard on several projects since Mayor Melanie Wilson and the Council members were elected to office in 2018.
Everything takes time when it involves government entities and it seems nothing ever gets done because everything moves so slow because of red tape. But there have been many projects that you can see happening in the little Town of Jarratt. The Town of Jarratt had the first ever National Night Out this past August which was held at Parson’s Field. Mayor Wilson said that was the most awesome feeling to see all of the people show up to the festivities, but it was even more special to see all of the people that volunteered their time to help make the event a success and she looks forward to the next one. The Town also hosted other events including the annual Easter egg hunt, Spring Fling and Fall Festival, the Backpack to School event. There was the first “Most improved Yard Contest”, which was the brainchild of Mayor Wilson, one winner was selected in July and one in August – the winners received two $25.00 gift cards from Cracker Barrel. There was the purchase of a new tractor and mower conditioner. The Johns Manville Clubhouse renovations began in 2019 and continue into 2020. This project has been a long time in the making, but the Jarratt Town Council has voted to completely renovate the 1943 building. The purpose of the removed JMC is to recreate a location right here in the Town of Jarratt that has been part of this community since 1943 for families and friends to hold family reunions, school reunions, wedding receptions and more without having to travel outside of the community to enjoy those types of events. The town will also be preparing for the ever-loved BINGO games. This renovation will also allow the town to utilize the space to create revenue for the town.
There have been updates to the office equipment in the Town Hall offices and capital improvements including repairs to the interior of the building which was built in 1944. There have been phone upgrades as well as computer software upgrades to streamline the daily tasks. The process of getting a card reader for the office began in 2019 to make it easier for residents to pay their bills. The Bank of Southside Virginia has gotten an ATM machine. The “Dare to Dream” scholarship for graduating seniors living in the town limits was implemented. The Jarratt Avenue project is underway with the resurfacing of the entire strip of the main thoroughfare of the Town of Jarratt, the project slowed due to the approaching winter weather, but will continue in the spring of 2020.
The restaurant located at 118 Jarratt Avenue will be opening late February. This has been a very long and trying project, but once the doors are open it will be a delicious addition to the Jarratt community. Mayor Wilson stated she is very excited to welcome Asean Lundy the owner of Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant to the Town of Jarratt.
The administration has worked with DMV to begin the process of becoming certified in putting DMV stops on taxpayers that have not paid the Jarratt Town Taxes.
The largest project that began in 2019 is the DHCD grant for the Town of Jarratt that Mayor Wilson applied for and has been granted for the Town of Jarratt. This grant funding will be used to renovate the Johns Manville Clubhouse and for trying to remedy some of the drainage issues in the Town limits.
2019 has been an exciting year for the Town of Jarratt with Mayor Melanie Wilson putting in some extremely long hours. When asked if it was worth it, she stated “Most definitely it was worth every minute and I would do it all over again to help the Town of Jarratt to continue to prosper.” She also stated that she has many other projects she is working on for 2020 and it will be another amazing year for the people that live in the Town limits as well as the surrounding communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.