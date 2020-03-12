Britt’s Eat on the Go and Family Cookin’ had its ribbon cutting last month. Celebrating the ribbon cutting are (Front left to right) Arlene Tyler, Cheryl Moody, Asean Lundy, David Lundy, Nikkia Lundy, Nakia Adams, Mayor Melanie Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Ann Brown, Daina Kinsley, (back left to right) Apostl Crawford, Antonio Lewis, Michael Crawford, Shastany Lundy, Sandy Lundy, Thomas Ozmar, Mrs. Pavy, Donald Seaborn, Judy Houtchins.