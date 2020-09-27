The Virginia statewide moratorium on service disconnections for non-payments ends on Oct. 8. The Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority wants to make Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided by the CARES Act available to customers experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers wishing to apply for CRF funds for credit on their GCWSA account must submit an application and must provide proof of hardship with the application for review and determination of eligibility. Applications can be found at https://forms.gle/QB8KtnWTeyTXD8K78.
GCWSA is encouraging customers who do not qualify for CRF funds to contact Lois Powell, the authority’s customer service manager, to set up a 12-month payment plan. Customers who enter into extended payment plans shall not have their utility service cut off for non-payment as long as they are up to date on their extended payment plans. Lois Powell can be reached at 434-348-4213 or admin.wsa@greensvillecountyva.gov.
Oct. 7 is the last day past due utility payments can be made in full before services are disconnected. Oct. 7 is also the last day customers can apply for CRF funds or establish an extended payment plan before disconnection.
