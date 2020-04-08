The Recommended Policy for the Approval of Change Orders was approved at the recent Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The change order policy sets parameters for when Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson can sign a change order. A change order can be signed when it does not exceed $15,000, and when it must be signed prior to the next scheduled Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting. Approval by Parson would be restricted by available county funds.
Occasionally a project change order needs to be executed urgently. With the new policy Parson can inform all Greensville County Board of Supervisor members of her intent to sign a change order over $15,000 that must be signed prior to the next Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Parson must inform the Greensville County Board of Supervisors on the reason for the urgency and the change order amount. If all Board Members approve of Parson signing the change order, Parson will sign it.
“However, if one member of the Board of Supervisors objects to the County Administrator signing, then she will not sign the change order until specifically authorized to do so by the Board at the next regularly scheduled meeting or any special called meeting,” Parson said.
