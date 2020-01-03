In the last year the Samaritan Kitchen raised more money than the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Greensville Volunterer Fire Department together. They have not asked anyone for a dime.
“Someone asked me, what do you get out of it? The satisfaction of helping somebody,” the Rev. Charles Moore, president of the Samaritan Helping Hands Home and the founder of the Samaritan Kitchen, said.
The Samaritan Kitchen gives guests food to take home after visiting.
The Kitchen is associated with the Samaritan Thrift Store and Storage Facility. It opened January 1999.
The Samaritan Kitchen asks for identification only so if someone gets sick from the food the Kitchen can figure out when they were at the facility.
