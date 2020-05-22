Virginia House of Delegates member Roslyn Tyler-D, 75th, held a Teleconference Town Hall meeting on May 13 allowing doctors, government officials, and educational leaders to discuss COVID-19 plans.
Dr. Alton Hart Jr., District Health Director for the Crater District Health Department, said there are two free COVID-19 testing sites in Petersburg, operating Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon. There will be additional testing events May 23 through May 29 for all eight Crater Health District localities. For more information call the Crater Health District’s Coronavirus Call Center at (804) 862-8989.
The Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress provided greater support for small businesses and funds hospitals and national COVID-19 testing initiatives.
The HEROES Act, introduced by House Democrats would include over $4 million for Greensville County for the 2020 fiscal year.
“That will ensure that localities can provide these essential services during and after the pandemic,” U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin said.
Sen. Louise Lucas said people are afraid to open businesses up. Many people do not want to go out because they fear a second COVID-19 wave.
“Hopefully we can come up with a game plan so we can make sure that people who are more impacted than others by COVID-19 might feel comfortable that they will be receiving testing, and also the treatment, so that they can survive,” Lucas said.
The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health are working on a school pre-k through 12 reopening plan that aligns with the three reopening phases. A plan is also being developed for higher education.
Resources Virginians can use during COVID-19 were mentioned during the meeting. Virginia Workforce Initiative wants to help Virginians whose employment was affected by COVID-19. For Virginia unemployment benefits or Workforce Initiative questions email workforce@governor.virginia.gov.
To file a claim call (866) 832-2363. To file a weekly certification to be paid weekly call (800) 897-5630. File claims online at vec.virginia.gov if possible.
Virginia State Director of National Federation of Independent Businesses Nicole Riley said the forgivable loan is still available. To apply for the loan, contact a bank or a lending institution in your area. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Food and Drug Administration accepts applications for agricultural businesses. www.nfid.org offers webinars with specifics about these loans. Reach the small business administration at FDA.gov.
The Virginia Department of Corrections has 447 offenders with COVID-19. There are 432 offenders at their facilities and 15 in the hospital. Two hundred and fifty-one offenders recovered and five died from COVID-19. Seventy-six employees have COVID-19 and 58 staff recovered from it. The Virginia Department of Corrections updates its cases and numbers seven days a week at 5 p.m. on vadoc.virginia.gov.
