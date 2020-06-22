The Greensville County High School Athletic Banquet was off the table when COVID-19 swept through Southside Virginia, but several athletes were honored during a virtual meeting with seniors and their parents.
Five Greensville County seniors received $1,000 EAGLE Scholarships for their accomplishments in athletics and the classroom. Amanda Capps, Lezhan Peebles, Madison Prince, Tanner Watson, and Carter White earned the $1,000 scholarships.
Jerome Mays was voted Senior Male Athlete of the Year. Brooke Battle earned Senior Female Athlete of the Year honors. Greensville County Athletic Director Ruby Allen said underclassmen would be honored when they return to school.
The athletic spring season was cut short due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency order to close schools in March.
Greensville County was off to an excellent start to the 2019-20 athletic season winning Tri-Rivers District championships in football, boys basketball, and junior varsity boys basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.