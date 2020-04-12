Easter Sunday 2020 is different than any previous Easter Sunday ever experienced in Emporia-Greensville.
Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris and his wife Carla have a loved one living at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center. They knew there would be no Easter baskets, no Easter dinner, or an opportunity to go inside and visit. They came up with a solution.
"City Councilman Harris came up with the idea of putting Easter Lilies in front of everyone's room so they could see them on Easter morning," Carla said. "We wanted to give them a ray of hope and a reason to smile."
Shortly before 8 a.m., they started placing the plants in front of the rooms of the residents. Residents began looking outside of their windows, and immediately smiles donned their faces.
"Easter is about hope," Woody said. "If we can brighten someone's day, that's the whole idea."
Mission accomplished.
The councilman said they received an excellent price to purchase the lilies from Wooten Brothers Nursery. With church services and other activities canceled, local nurseries are hurting. The opportunity to buy the plants from a local business brought another plus to the endeavor.
Carla said those in the health care field are working extremely hard during the pandemic. She encouraged those working at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center to take one of the Easter Lilies home with them after their shift.
"I have a doctor friend who gives the advice, control what you can. Let go of the rest," Carla said. "We can't control the coronavirus. We can't control what is going on in the world. But, this is something we could do, and we could control."
