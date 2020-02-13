The Greensville County Planning Commission presented the Greensville County Board of Supervisors with updates to a solar project at the Jan. 21 meeting.
At the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 14, The Greensville County Planning Commission met to take action on the Brunswick Road Fresh Air Energy 2232 request.
“The 2232 request is to determine if the proposed solar project is substantially in accord with the Greensville County Comprehensive Plan,” Lynn Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said.
The Planning Commission determined the solar project in accordance with the Greensville County Comprehensive Plan for many reasons. The plan notes an interest in the development of environmentally friendly energy in agricultural zoned districts. The project is outside of urban service areas of the Greensville County Comprehensive Plan and is designed as rural residential on the future land use maps. The project will construct a substation and connect to transmission lines on the subject property and the applicant agreed to limit panel coverage to less than or equal to 750 acres.
Virginia does not require the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to take action, but they can overrule the Planning Commission’s action with a majority vote. The Board of Supervisors can review the application at any time. If they want to overturn the Comprehensive Plan they need to schedule a hearing.
No action was taken at this 7 p.m. meeting.
Agreement
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the Virginia Tobacco Commission funding the engineering of natural gas with Columbia Gas of Virginia in Resolution 20-82.
Natalie Slate, Greensville County’s director of economic development, said the lack of natural gas in Greensville County is the main reason clients do not locate in Greensville County. The County can engineer a natural gas line that will serve numerous sites in Greensville County Industrial Park sites and Mid Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center.
The resolutions takes three actions. The first is it accepts a $75,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Commission, which has been awarded.
The second is to allocate a matching $75,000 towards the engineering of natural gas. $75,000 would come from the Virginia Tobacco Commission, which has already been awarded, and $75,000 would come from Greensville County’s budget. The third action the resolution takes allows Greensville County to enter into the Virginia Tobacco Commission’s agreement for $75,000. It also allows County Administrator Brenda Parson to sign the engineering agreement with Columbia Gas of Virginia.
Otterdam funding
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the Otterdam Road’s Phase Two Resolutions at the Jan. 21 meeting.
The total project budget is $3.2 million because of a bid received by Curtis Contracting, Inc. for $2.2 million. The total expenses for the project will be $3.2 million, which includes construction and preliminary engineering. Greensville County has $267,132 in their VDOT Six-Year Fund, $1.2 million in their VDOT Revenue Sharing fund, $902,000 in a Tobacco Commission Grant, and $543,000 in Greensville County funds.
“These Greensville County funds include a bunch of appropriations made in FY20’s budgetary cycle. This leaves us a deficit of $357,000 to complete the project,” Lynn Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said.
If the Greensville County Board of Supervisors want to proceed with the project, staff requested approval of the resolution.
Greensville County risks losing the Tobacco Commission Grant if they put the project off because the grant needs to be spent by 2021.
The VDOT Revenue Sharing fund is a 50/50 match. The Greensville County Planning Commission plans to use their VDOT Six-Year Fund, Tobacco Commission Grant and Greensville County funds to match the $1.2 million of VDOT Revenue Sharing funds.
