Bon Secours Mercy Health’s COVID-19 hotline helps people navigate COVID-19 from the safety of their homes.
Bon Secours Mercy Health opened the 24/7 telephone hotline dedicated to public questions about COVID-19 in mid-March. Community members with questions related to COVID-19, who show possible COVID-19 symptoms, or who were possibly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 can call the hotline at (888) 700-9011.
“The hotline is for non-emergency calls. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies,” Emma Swann, the director of public relations and communications at Bon Secours Mercy Health, said.
The Bon Secours Mercy Health COVID-19 hotline is part of an ongoing effort to support the communities it serves and providing information and guidance related to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.