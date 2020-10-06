Last week Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans received supplies from the County to assist in keeping the schools functioning during the pandemic.
The County gave Evans cleaners for buses and buildings, personal protection equipment packets, barriers, student masks, and 350 MiFi’s to create hotspots for virtual learning.
“This was a project we did to benefit the students, teachers, administration and staff of Greensville County Public Schools,” Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers said. “We met with the administration of the public schools to determine what would best benefit them as far as using the CARES funds.”
Golden Leaf Commons Facilitator Debbie Norwood praised Karen Rawles for putting the PPE packets together for the schools. During previous County PPE giveaways, Rawles went to the site in the evenings to put the packs together for distribution. She did the same for the distribution to the schools.
Evans is pleased with the effort to assist the school division.
“We are so appreciative of the County making sure we have the supplies and equipment for our students and staff,” she said. “On behalf of the school board, Ms. Dunn, chair, Mrs. Bush, vice chair, and all the members we want to thank the County for their contribution.”
