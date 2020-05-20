Thousands of Virginians have access to health care during COVID-19 thanks to Medicaid.
“I am glad that they have access to care, but I know we need to keep working to ensure all Virginians have that access,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Medicaid patients have access to Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services. Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services resources continue to be available throughout COVID-19. Some treatment services are online or through telehealth, and some recovery groups hold meetings by video or phone call. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services offers a list of virtual recovery groups on their website.
A new work group will create ways to reduce cost and improve care coverage to all Virginians regardless of how they have health insurance.
Northam vetoed three bills that addressed health insurance cost concerns for targeted segments of the population, but the cost of insurance increased for sick Virginians in the marketplace.
To get tested for COVID-19 go to your provider or local clinic, or a community testing event organized by the Virginia Department of Health. Everyone can attend testing events.
The Health Equity Work Group will hold a town hall discussion May 21 at 7 p.m. on COVID-19. Anyone can watch at wric.com.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June Primary Election is June 16 at 5 p.m. Northam encourages Virginians to vote absentee.
COVID-19 cases total 32,908 with 1,074 deaths. Total tests stand at 235,199.
