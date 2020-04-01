St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t just about celebrating Irish Heritage Tuesday morning. In Emporia, it was the celebration of the official opening of Gordmans.
The store is located in the old Peebles building at 236 Cloverleaf Dr. When the doors opened at 9 a.m., irony ensued. Sharon Peebles hit the entrance as Gordmans first customer.
“I’m excited about the new opening of the store,” Peebles said. “I came to see what they have.”
The store isn’t a one-trick pony. It has mens and womens clothing. Look over the aisles, and you will see merchandise for pets, kids, home, and beauty products.
Gordmans’ effort to give back to the communities it serves is no different in Emporia. As a part of the Stage community of stores, Greensville County High School is in line to receive $1,000 to support school activities.
Off-pricing for store merchandise is a Gordmans feature. An Amazon Counter is another strong point to bring customers through its doors. When the clock ticked passed 9 a.m. Tuesday, Store Manager Billie Jo Harvey finally had the chance to watch customers get their first experience in Gordmans.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “We’ve worked really hard. Gordmans is going to be a wonderful asset to this area. I think the people of Emporia are going to really enjoy it.”
Shortly after customer David Peterson looked over the merchandise in Gordmans, he gave his voice of approval.
“I really like it,” he said. There is a better selection than there was in the old store.”
The selection for customers includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding and bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys, or pet accessories.
St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone.
However, the celebration of Gordmans opening its newest store in the Emporia-Greensville community has put an enthusiastic lift for shoppers searching for quality and variety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.