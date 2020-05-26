Starting May 29, every Virginian must wear a face covering when in a public place.
This applies for anywhere people can congregate in groups.
"That's at a store, in a barbershop, a restaurant, on public transportation, in a government building or anywhere people can congregate in groups. I'm taking this step because science increasingly shows us the virus spreads less easily when everyone is wearing face coverings,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.
The only time people can take off face coverings is when they eat and drink at a restaurant, exercise, have trouble breathing, or cannot remove the mask by themselves. People with health conditions prohibiting them from wearing face coverings and children under 10 do not have to wear one.
Law enforcement will not enforce wearing face coverings. Northam asked people to respect one another’s choice to wear or not wear a face covering.
The first phase of reopening does not require businesses or places of worship to open until they can do so comfortably.
“Just because you can open does not mean you have to open,” Northam said.
Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry will draft new workplace safety standards around COVID-19. The standards include use of Personal Protective Equipment, sanitation, record keeping of incidents, and hazard communication.
Positive COVID-19 cases trend downward. The Commonwealth of Virginia contains 39,342 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,236 total deaths because of COVID-19.
