Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document, the Constitution of the United States. It is celebrated annually.
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week.
The resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Read the Constitution of the United States at https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/.
