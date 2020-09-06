At 2:50 a.m. Saturday the Emporia Police Department responded to a a call of gunshots on the 200 block of Briggs St. and discovered a 14-year old male dead in the backyard of a residence.
According to the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad the victim died from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement reportedly issued warrants to search a home. There are no reports of an arrest or suspects at this time. The shooting is currently under investigation.
The EPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 434-634-2121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.