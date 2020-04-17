The Sadler Solar Project is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in December.
Dominion Energy’s Communications Specialist Samantha Moore said COVID-19 did not impact Sadler Solar Project’s construction schedule, but Dominion Energy monitors the situation closely.
The Sadler Solar Project will create 500 construction jobs and three permanent jobs during operation. The project will lead to an increase in spending during its development and will expand Greensville County’s tax base.
“The project will also help add renewable energy to Dominion Energy’s grid, a benefit to all customers, by producing 100 MW (megawatt) of emissions-free generation, enough to power about 25,000 customers at peak output,” Moore said.
The solar farm is located 3003 Dry Bread Road.
Vacations extended
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors’ adopted policy allows Greensville County employees to extend the use of their annual time because of COVID-19.
By February of each fiscal year, employees receive the number of hours they will lose unless used before the middle of June.
“Staff is requesting the deadline be extended for the use of annual time from June 12 to Dec. 11 of 2020 so that it will allow adequate time for the employees to take their annual time once we have a regular work schedule again,” County Administrator Brenda Parson said.
Greensville County Supervisor William Cain did not agree with extending employees vacation time because their work schedules are not reduced because of COVID-19, even if they can’t go and do the thing they want to do.
“I’m not willing for that (vacation) to carry over with the revised schedule we’ve got right now because they may not be able to go places, but they’re at home,” Cain said.
Greensville County Supervisor Tony Conwell did not want to see anyone lose vacation time or comp time, so he approved the amendment.
Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chair Belinda Astrop wanted to look at the situation on a case by case basis because not everyone will be affected. Essential personnel required to come to work should not lose anything because they come to work. Parson will provide Astrop with an employee list.
Clerk’s Office drop box
Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards asked for a drop box at the Greensville County Clerk’s Office, and the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the request.
The drop box would make it convenient for clerks’ office patrons to receive payments, daily filings, and more.
The drop box costs $2,173 and will come out of general funds. Greensville County maintenance staff will install it.
