Emporia residents were in for a treat Friday morning when the Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen donut truck came to town.
The truck parked outside of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on W. Atlantic St., and the line to buy was wrapped around the parking lot all morning.
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, based in McKenney, Virginia, has developed quite a following in Virginia. The sourdough donuts are a massive draw at the Forest Hill Park Farmers’ Market in Richmond on Saturday mornings.
The Yoder’s staff makes its iconic treats fresh everywhere they go. According to Lucas Miller, a staff member on the truck, they usually stay open until they run out of dough.
When they’re not in Richmond, the Yoder’s staff travels around the state to various markets and events, much to the delight of everyone in attendance.
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen share their weekly location schedule at the beginning of every week on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.