Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced over $500,000 in grants awarded to various local health centers from the Department of Health and Human Services. The grant awards include $227,936 to The Daily Planet, $104,159 to Henrico Health Services, $250,198 to the Vernon J. Harris East End Health Center and $9,019 to the Stony Creek Community Health Center.
"Access to affordable, quality health care should be a right, not privilege," said McEachin. "These clinics provide that needed health care to underserved communities. I'm glad to see them get these important resources. During this pandemic, and with flu season fast approaching, access to care is even more important."
