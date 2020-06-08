The Meherrin River Park Council hopes to reopen the park soon.
Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association President Rebekah Moss said the Meherrin River Park remains closed during COVID-19, but the Meherrin River Park Council meets once or twice a month to discuss opening.
“We want people out there, we want people to use the park. We want kids to be on the playground, that sort of thing. But we also want to do that in a manner that’s going to be safe for everybody,” Moss said.
The Meherrin River Park Council follows local leaders including neighboring counties and state organizations, as well as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines.
“I talked directly with the city manager and we talked back and forth about safe opening practices and things like that,” Moss said.
The Meherrin River Park Council tries to remain flexible and take things one day at a time. The council meets more than ever before because COVID-19 changes quickly. They want to open as soon as possible in a logical and safe way.
The Meherrin River Park Council will not move forward until they receive phase two directions. Next week the council will gather in a teleconference to discuss moving forward with phase two and what safety measures need to be put in place before reopening.
“We are aware of the role that the park plays. We offer one of the biggest recreational facilities in the county and city and we’re just as eager to see people back in our park as people are eager to be there,” Moss said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.