After turning 89 on June 19, Emporia local Bobby Wrenn cycled 100 miles.
Wrenn started bicycle riding when he turned 70 because he wanted to ride 100 miles in one day.
“When I did it I said, I think I’ll keep doing it on my birthday, and this is the 20th year. I turned 89,” Wrenn said.
Wrenn rode the Virginia Capital Trail, a 52-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail from Jamestown, to Richmond. Wrenn started in Charles City, to the edge of Richmond and returned to Charles City. Wrenn and the people accompanying him finished up the ride as a storm approached.
“It’s just really pretty. And it’s nice because you don’t have to worry about cars,” Wrenn said.
Dr. Tom Goodrich and his wife Carla, Dr. Tom Grenell, and Jeff Robinson rode with Wrenn. Linda Stainback Denis and Steve Duncan rode with Wrenn. Wrenn’s son accompanied the ride with food and Gatorade. Wrenn completed a 100-mile trip around Emporia, parts of North Carolina, and Wakefield. It takes Wrenn about nine hours to ride 100 miles.
