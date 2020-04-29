LAWRENCEVILLE – When Brenda Palmore, DHA, FACMPE, FASPR, vice president Practice Management & Business Development at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, talked about telemedicine at the March Brunswick Chamber of Commerce luncheon, no one realized how much we would hear about telemedicine in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has made telemedicine a very relevant topic.
According to information provided by Palmore, the CMH Foundation received a $144,979 grant from the USDA to purchase six additional telemedicine carts for CMH and to upgrade digital switches in outlying clinics in Clarksville and Chase City and the Hundley Center. The camera on the telemedicine carts can be used to check pupil reaction to light and look in a patient’s mouth or ears. The camera can also focus on abnormalities on a patient’s skin.
Palmore said each cart has a stethoscope so specialists on the other end of the consult can listen to heartbeats, breathing, etc.
Palmore provided a diagram of Rural Center for Integrated Telemedicine at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital that showed current and possible expansions of how the program will function.
It will be possible to have telemedicine capabilities reaching into homes in the area eventually.
For more information about the program contact Jamie Jones at Jamie.Jones@vcuhealth.org.
