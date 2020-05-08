The COVID-19 pandemic brings to the forefront of the service of law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare workers, and emergency medical personnel. As a community, many of us took for granted the essential tasks they perform every hour of every day to improve the quality of life in Emporia-Greensville.
The Riparian Woman’s Club never took first responders for granted.
In 2016 the organization erected the “True Heroes” mural, at the intersection of South Main St. and Briggs St., to honor local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical services. The painting is the latest of several Riparian Paint the Town mural projects that began in 2005.
In July of 2019, the Community Improvement Committee traveled through Emporia to check on the condition of the murals. It discovered severe deterioration of the “True Heroes” mural. The committee deemed the mural’s dilapidated condition unacceptable.
The Riparian Woman’s Club found artist Ross Trimmer, of Richmond’s Sure Hand Signs. He was contracted in January to re-do True Heroes. No one was thinking of the pandemic’s arrival, but it would strike in Washington, then spread throughout the U.S.
Last week the Riparian Woman’s Club unveiled the mural. Members of the Greensville and Jarratt Volunteer Fire Departments, Emporia Police Department, Emporia and Greensville County Sheriff’s Offices, Virginia State Police, LifeStar, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Emporia-Greensville health care community were on hand for the unveiling.
“The Riparian Woman’s Club is deeply thankful to the True Heroes in our community who go to work every day to provide a safe and healthy community where we can live, work and raise our families,” Riparian Mary Woodruff said. “Their tireless commitment is commendable, and for their service, we say thank you from our hearts.”
The club expressed thanks and gratitude for Mark Yeattes for allowing the mural on his building. Mic Topping placed the painting on the building, and David Yoda did the site’s landscaping.
It also expressed its thankfulness to those honored in the mural — the True Heroes of Emporia-Greensville.
