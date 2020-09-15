The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sept. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.
The YMCA hosts a blood drive every 56 days, the most recent being in mid-July.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the blood drive is being held by appointment only. However, a spokesperson for the YMCA said that there are only a handful of available appointments remaining.
The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is located at 212 Weaver Ave., Emporia.
