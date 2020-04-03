-

Mayci Clements escorts her children Kingston and Kash Jarrell to their first day of Pre-K at Greensville Elementary. All Greensville County Public Schools students are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.

 Tina Dickens/Independent-Messenger

Though the school year has ended, Greensville County Public Schools is providing free breakfast and lunch There is no discrimination in the meal service and requirements to participate in the program are the same for all students. Meals are provided on a first come first serve basis and children must be present to receive the meal. The school district buses meals to certain locations in the school district.