LAWRENCEVILLE – A grand opening ceremony for Echo World Communication will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. The new company will be located in the former Bank of America building at 300 North Main Street. Make plans to attend to welcome this new company to the Town of Lawrenceville and Brunswick County.
Carl Townsend, President of Veritas Healthcare Center, a subsidiary of Echo World Communications, said, “It is time for our dreams to be turned into action.
Our long-awaited Digital Health Clinic and Pharmacy in Lawrenceville Virginia, will have its Grand Opening January 14.” In addition,” Townsend said, “Our Consumer Service Center is adding 75 immediate jobs to Lawrenceville.”
Governor Ralph Northam said, “We are thrilled to welcome Echo World Communications to our Commonwealth and to the vibrant region of Southern Virginia,” he continued, “Our economic development partners in Brunswick County and the surrounding area have worked to cultivate a supportive environment for companies like Echo World Communications, and this expansion demonstrates the positive impact of their efforts. We look forward to continued growth for Southern Virginia’s corporate services industry.”
“I am delighted to have Carl Townsend’s business, Echo World Communications, as a part of our town,” said Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin. “This is a giant step on our path to creating jobs, encouraging more businesses to locate in the area, and revitalizing downtown Lawrenceville. I thank Veritas Echo World Comm for investing in our community.”
Michael R. Dotti, business director of the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “The Veritas Echo World staff had the vision to see what our area offers, and we are very pleased to be working with them. The IDA has worked day in and day out for 18 months along with Mayor Scott Martin and Lawrenceville Town Manager CJ Dean to make this vision a reality. A special thanks to Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and David Lipscomb for making high-speed fiber available to the business. Of course none of this would be possible without the great support given to us by the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. Brunswick County is open for business.”
The Clinic and Pharmacy are located in Downtown Lawrenceville at 300 Main Street, across from the Long & Foster office and the Lawrenceville Town Office. Watch for an advertisement that will give you the phone number to call for an appointment. Veritas is currently looking for RN’s and customer service representatives.
The Digital Clinic will allow patients to come in and be interviewed by a Nurse or Nurse Practitioner and then meet with a doctor via computer. He will have the vital information and discuss the medical problem with the patient.
When the doctor identifies the problem and makes the diagnosis, he can write a prescription that can be filled right on the site.
Veritas is also on the forefront of the medical community requirements for Remote Monitoring for its recipients. Veritas will distribute a Patient Remote Monitoring device at little or no cost to the recipient. You will be notified when and where you can schedule the interview and delivery of your device.
Carl Townsend and his entire team are excited to be a blessing to the people of Southern Virginia who deal with health issues like hypertension, congestive heart failure, COPD and diabetes.
For more information about the grand opening call (434) 848-0248.
