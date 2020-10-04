The Emporia Police Department said a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head Saturday evening in Emporia.
According to EPD Chief Ricky Pinkaw, the man hit a parked car in the Bojangles parking lot. When he attempted to get out of his car, he fell to the ground. He complained of chest pains to an off-duty police officer at the scene. The officer helped the man get back into his vehicle, called dispatch for officers and EMS to come to the location. The man shot himself while in his vehicle.
"We have no understanding why or what reason he shot himself," Pinksaw said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
