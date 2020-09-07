Dr. Daryl Minus recently joined the leadership team at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) as vice president of enrollment management and student services.
Minus came to SVCC from the Marine Corps Community Services (United States Department of Defense) where he was Education Assistant Branch Manager/Education Services Officer. Prior to that he served as Vice President, Student Services and Enrollment Management, for Cape Fear Community College.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Minus to SVCC. He brings a wealth of experience, an entrepreneurial mindset, an understanding of the challenges of community colleges in rural communities, and an excellent team leadership philosophy to the role. We look forward to his leadership as we respond to the unprecedented evolving challenges, demands and opportunities facing us,” President Quentin R. Johnson said.
Minus graduated from Hampton University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He earned his master’s degree from New York University in business education/higher education and his doctorate in educational leadership from University of Phoenix.
“I am thrilled to be part of the SVCC Family,” Minus said. “I am looking forward to working alongside staff and faculty to impact the lives of students and the communities served by the College.”
Gerald L. Baliles Award
SVCC has received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to increase high school and college completion. The award was renamed to honor the legacy of Gerald L. Baliles, the 65th governor of Virginia, a native of rural Patrick County and a forward-thinking leader. Baliles worked to ensure that all Virginians had access to education and training.
The Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative (RVHI) Award is aimed at reducing the number of rural residents without a high school diploma from 1 in 5 to 1 in 10, and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate’s degree, diploma, or certificate from 26% to 52%.
To date, RVHI has provided more than $10 million in direct and matching funding toward achieving these goals. Significant outcomes indicate that the population of the RVHI region aged 25 and over without a high school degree has decreased by 4.2% and those with at least an associate’s degree has increased by 4.0%.
SVCC was one of 13 colleges to receive the award.
