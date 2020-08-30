The Crater Planning District Commission, chaired by Dr. Mark E. Moore, member of the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors announced today the appointment of Alec Brebner, AICP, as the Crater Commission’s new executive director effective Sept. 1.
“Alec brings a rich background in regional and local planning to the Crater Commission”, said Moore.
Brebner has 10 years of experience in transportation planning, air quality, land use, and urban design at local and regional levels through his work with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments located in North Charleston, South Carolina. In addition, he spent five years as Manager of Planning and Zoning for Dorchester County in Summerville, South Carolina.
Brebner holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and Masters degree in City and Regional Planning from Clemson University. He also holds an American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) Certificate.
Brebner and his family are in the process of moving to the Crater Region.
“I am passionate about planning and regionalism. They are vital to successful economic development and transportation solutions in an increasingly interconnected world. I have spent much of my career with regional agencies as an in-house planner, planning director, and consultant. I have a track record of working across political boundaries, disciplines, and sectors to advance ideas, build consensus, and develop practical solutions”, stated Brebner.
The Crater Planning District Commission (CPDC) is a regional planning agency with major emphasis in the areas of transportation, economic and small business development as well as environmental issues and serving as the convener for major military-related discussions among the region’s communities.
