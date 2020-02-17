The Appropriation of Funds for the MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System Project, Phase Two was approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority requested $313,940 in economic development support for the construction of the MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System Project from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors at their Feb. 3 meeting.
Glen Gibson, Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority’s (GCWSA) assistant director, said the MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System Project consists of two phases. Phase one already began, consisting of constructing a gravity sewer between the system on Highway 301 North and Otterdam Road. Construction for phase two consists of a force main pipeline along Otterdam Road to the MAMaC site. Phase two of the project will bring sewer services to the MAMaC site, increasing its readiness for development.
Project engineers estimated a construction budget of a little over $1.5 million for phase two. The budget based on bids for phase two is $313,940.
Ralph Hodge Construction Company’s contract bid was well below the estimated construction cost, and they did not have sufficient funds to construct phase two when phase one was awarded. GCWSA entered into a bid extension agreement with Ralph Hodge Construction Company to extend the bid through Feb. 28.
“This extension allowed Greensville County to apply for an additional $313,940 that was needed to construct phase two,” Gibson said.
GCWSA applied for the $313,940 through the Tobacco Commission, but with their request denied, they went to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
“Failing to award the phase two bid may result in an additional $1.2 million in additional construction costs in the future,” Gibson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.