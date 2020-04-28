LAWRENCEVILLE – Red & White, a fixture in the downtown Lawrenceville area, closed April 16, 2020. The owner Zahid Hussain said he planned to sell the store but the COVID-19 pandemic hastened his plans.
Hussain thanked the members of the community for their support, giving a special thank you to his older clients who were always so faithful. He bought the business in November 2018.
“We had very loyal customers and we have made a lot of friends over the years,” Hussain said.
The closing will be a tremendous impact on Buddy Lewis who has worked at the store since 1982. He also wanted to thank the community for its support.
“I will miss working at the store. I see people sometimes on a weekly basis or more often. It’s been hard for smaller businesses like this to compete with larger businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic made it really hard to get supplies. We often had to pay more which meant we had to charge more and we knew that was hard on our customers,” Lewis stated.
Hussain said the property is listed with Transworld Business Advisors at (804) 545-0670.
