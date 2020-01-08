Nominations took place at the Dec. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Tricia Lewis agreed to serve another two-year term in the Virginia’s Growth Alliance. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the term.
Mike Veliky was nominated for Election District 4. The rest of the nominees were deferred until the Greensville County Board of Supervisors could get a list of who was willing to serve.
Sidney Jones resigned from Greensville/Emporia Regional Airport Commission. Michael Ferguson was appointed. He will take over Feb. 20.
