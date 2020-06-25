Virginia moves into Phase Three July 1.
Virginia’s plan for reopening considers all three phases of reopening schools. Virginia’s school reopening document intended to inform discussions at a local level, but the guidance should not be taken as law.
“The final decisions about reopening are squarely in the hands of local school boards,” Gov. Ralph Northam’s Chief of Staff, Clark Mercer, said.
In Phase Three all students should receive in-person instruction with consideration for mitigation strategies, such as physical distancing, that may trigger altered schedules.
Northam asked Virginia Circuit Court Judges to extend the housing moratorium as appropriate for their localities. This will extend eviction notices for thousands of Virginians. Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will create a Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program launching June 29. It will use $50 million in federal CARES Act funds. This will help households experiencing financial instability because of COVID-19 pay rent and mortgage payments.
“Virginians are facing a number of difficulties, but having a safe and stable place to call home shouldn’t be one of them,” Northam said.
The Virginia Department of Social Services operates an energy assistance program for low income families with children, senior citizens, and Virginians with disabilities. Applications can be found at commonhelp.virginia.gov until Aug. 17.
Positive COVID-19 tests dropped 6%. Total Virginia COVID-19 cases comes to 59,946 and total deaths stand at 1,674. Total COVID-19 tests come to 654,500.
