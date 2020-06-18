Nothing can compete with one’s spiritual responsibility to God, but during COVID-19 the community has a moral responsibility as well.
When Calvary Baptist Church reopened, they focused on providing the community with a safe place to worship.
“I think that social distancing and wearing of the mask, caring for the senior citizens who have a bigger risk, watching out for them, I think that that’s all part of our moral responsibility that’s not only within the community, but outside the community as well,” Pipkin said.
At the start of Phase One, Calvary Baptist Church members cleaned their church and labeled pews so attendees sat 6 feet apart. Services were broadcast on Facebook. About 45 people attended the first Sunday service after COVID-19 started, but more and more attendees join every week. At 50% occupancy, the church fits 250 people.
“People have been spreading out and have no problem wearing their mask. It’s been very good,” Interim Pastor Dr. Bob Pipkin said.
Calvary Baptist Church sent a flier to the congregation explaining why they planned to meet a certain way. The flier also said the church hoped people would continue to give to them.
“We have been surprised that the giving actually has gone up. So, that’s been a surprise, but also a very grateful blessing,” Pipkin said.
Calvary Baptist Church lost several members when COVID-19 started. Church dinners and events were postponed, but will be rescheduled after COVID-19.
People can help the church by making sure their next door neighbors and the elderly around them are OK.
People viewing Calvary Baptist Church’s online services tripled since COVID-19 started. The church hopes when COVID-19 ends online viewers will attend church in person. View church services on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page.
