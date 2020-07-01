The Greensville County Board of Supervisors recently approved the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department’s request of $52,000 from the Capital Improvement Plan. The fire station’s roof will be prioritized, and other improvements will be prioritized by need.
“I’m not going to vote for the $52,000. I’m going to vote to get the roof fixed. That’s what I’m voting for,” Greensville County Supervisor William Cain said.
— The WebGIS Contract with Hurt & Proffitt, Engineering & Surveying received approval by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. The current contract expired June 30.
— Greensville County received $989,000 from the CARES Act. The money will improve Greensville County facilities, supplies, and processes.
— Felecia Lawson Washington will sit on the Washington Park Southern Virginia Development Corporation Board of Directors. Christopher Johnson and Thomas Slippy will serve another term on the Southside Virginia Education Center Board.
Greensville County’s whole Transportation Safety Commission Board will serve another term. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved refinancing a 2010 Virginia Resources Authority bond.
Water Treatment
Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority Assistant Director Glen Gibson said the bond was originally for the construction of the Jarratt Water Treatment Plant and to support distribution system improvements. The Virginia Resources Authority recommended adding a 2011 bond to obtain a lower interest rate due to a larger loan. The bond will finance improvements to the Three Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Jarratt wastewater treatment plant. A revised resolution included the 2011 bond. The refinance loan payoff date will not be extended beyond the term in the original loans.
“The resolution is a moral obligation to appropriate funds on an annual basis should the revenues of the water and sewer authority system become insufficient to cover the debt service,” Gibson said.
The revised resolution authorized the execution of a support agreement between Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority and the Virginia Resources Authority.
