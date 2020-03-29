The Crater Health District announced that a resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Greensville County. The female is in her 70’s and hospitalized. This is the seventh case in the district and the first case in Greensville County.
“With each confirmed case, we identify possible contacts, evaluate their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH “The Virginia Department of Health’s Crater Health District and our healthcare partners continue to work together to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,”
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days after exposure to an infectious person.
To lower the risk from spreading respiratory germs, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, compromised immune system), you should seriously consider staying at home.
Community members may call the Crater Call Center at 804-862-8989 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. or 877-ASK-VDH3, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Additional Information is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/corona/virus
