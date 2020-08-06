SKIPPERS — Emporia-Greensville escaped the worst of Tropical Storm Isaias, but the heavy rain brought destruction in Skippers.
A portion of Moores Ferry Road (Rt. 629) near exit 4 on Interstate 95 collapsed under the weight of the water. The Virginia Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic at the intersection of the 1400 block of Moores Ferry and Quarry Road (Rt. 621).
The Greensville County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of the road's collapse.
Tropical Storm Isaias brought destruction to Courtland in neighboring Southampton County. The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department reported a tornado touching down and causing widespread damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.