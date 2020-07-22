The seventh annual Freeman Community Empowerment Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Inspiration Center (formerly Meljo’s) in Freeman, Virginia. The planning committee is excited to bring this free event back to the community.
Due to the pandemic, this year's event will follow a drive-thru, Grab & Go
layout. Seven hundred free backpacks with school supplies will be given out
to local children and food will be distributed to families while supplies
last.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit freemanstrong.org. Freeman Community Empowerment is a registered 501(c)3 organization.
