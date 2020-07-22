Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.