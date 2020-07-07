Emporia’s TopHand Foundation offers free food weekly to anyone in need.
Food bags get passed out Mondays at TopHand in Emporia starting at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cars typically start lining up at 9 a.m. TopHand is located at 206 West Atlantic St. Emporia.
TopHand Foundation’s Community Outreach Director Sarah Jane Richardson and Executive Director Rustin Jessee said TopHand donates food because the organization follows a calling to provide the community with food during COVID-19. The Family Food Drive is open to anyone with no rules or guidelines to be able to receive food. Come one, come all.
“We started with trying to reach 40 families and for the last eight weeks have provided these bags for 100 families each week. To date, we have passed out over 900 families worth of bags,” Richardson said.
TopHand is taking donations for its Family Food Drive. The group currently only takes financial donations to limit possible COVID-19 exposure. People can donate by mailing a check to TopHand Foundation at 206 West Atlantic St., Emporia, VA 23847 or by going to www.tophandfoundation.org, clicking on donate, and selecting Family Food Drive.
