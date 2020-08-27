After years of waiting, planning and construction, the Greensville Department of Social Services celebrated the opening of its new building last Thursday afternoon.
Despite a heavy shower of rain leading up to the planned event, about 30 members of the community and social services employees attended the ribbon cutting.
Social Services Director Shewanda Edwards, who was selected to the position in March, opened the festivities by thanking all in attendance. She also thanked Paul Oswell, who served as the interim director of the department from September 2019 through March 2020, as well as the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Emporia City Manager William Johnson, the Department of Social Services Board and many others.
Edwards also thanked the hard-working staff of the department, who she said were just as excited to move into the new facility as she was. Currently the department has 28 full-time employees and is looking to fill four openings in the coming weeks and months.
Belinda Astrop, chairman of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, was present to share in the excitement.
“I also want to thank Miss Edwards and her wonderful staff,” Astrop said, addressing the crowd, “because I know you all work hard year in and year out. Sometimes you don’t’ get the recognition that you really, really deserve.”
Astrop said she was excited because the new facility allows the department so many new things to offer to the community, including meeting rooms and play areas for children. She stressed how important the department’s work is to the Emporia-Greensville community.
The plans for the new DSS building were announced in 2018. Baxter Bailey & Associates, a Richmond-based firm, oversaw the construction of the facility.
The new DSS building is located at 1100 Greensville County Circle in Emporia.
